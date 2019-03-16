Hasbro‘s first-ever collection of UglyDolls toys has arrived.

Previewed at Toy Fair New York, the UglyDolls movie collection officially launched at mass retail on March 15. Hasbro brings UglyDolls into the toy aisles as figures and play sets, in addition to a refreshed line of plush — the format that started it all for creators David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim back in 2001. In support of the forthcoming UglyDolls animated feature, STXfilms also launched the UglyDolls Factory, an online tool for fans to design their own UglyDoll characters.

The interface presents users with dozens of customization options to create a “perfectly imperfect” addition to Uglyville. Earlier this week, Kelly Clarkson kicked off the fun on Twitter with a message to fans, inviting them to take part in a one-day #WelcomeToUglyville activation. A select number of fan-created custom UglyDolls characters will be chosen from the UglyDolls Factory to appear during the credits of the feature film.

Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Wang Leehom, and Pitbull, UglyDolls will be followed by an animated series on Hulu. The film follows the adventures of the dolls who roll off the assembly line with quirks that make them not-quite-perfect. UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3.